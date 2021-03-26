



West Brom boss, Sam Allardyce, has spoken about his longevity in the managerial game.

The 66-year-old is the only man to have managed eight different clubs in the Premier League during a coaching career that first began in 1989.

“Pragmatic is my approach in terms of what is the team capable of, what are the individuals capable of?” Allardyce said.

“How can we best structure that team to give each individual the chance to show their strengths?





“I think that has always been my approach and it has stood me in good stead.

“Having managed in every division and having played in every division, there is an experience behind what I’ve wanted to do.

“And I have to say I have a huge amount of respect for the staff I have worked with behind the scenes.

“They have always done everything they can to give the players the best possible opportunity to get results and succeed.”