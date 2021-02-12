



West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has revealed the reason behind the Baggies decision not to offer Ahmed Musa a contract at the end of his trials with the club.

Allardyce insists West Brom weren’t in a position to sign Musa on a short-term deal after the loan captures of Mbaye Diagne, Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles towards the end of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Saudi side Al-Nassr in October of last year but has previous Premier League experience having joined Leicester City in the summer after they were crowned champions in 2016.





“We’d already brought four players in, so it didn’t fall within our budget anymore,” Allardyce was quoted by Birmingham Live.

“More players would have had to have left to have funded that one. It’s a shame that Musa didn’t get in or come in earlier, obviously because of Covid he couldn’t make it.

“He may have been one of the four that we brought in, but because he was the fifth it couldn’t get done.”