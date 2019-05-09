<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Big boost for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr as Samuel Kalu returns to training with Bordeaux ahead of 2019 African Cup of Nation in Egypt.

The 21-year-old forward Kalu copped a hamstring complaint that kept him out of Bordeaux’s matches since March, during which time he also missed action for Nigeria, but he is now set to return away to Lille Metropole.

Kalu joined the rest of his teammates on Wednesday morning for the first time in two months as he was seen jogging around the pitch along with the Ligue 1 club’s fitness trainer.

Nigeria international last featured for Bordeaux in March when they played a 1-1 draw against Monaco but could possibly eye a place on the bench for this weekend’s away tie to Lille with his side just needing at least a point to secure safety in the French top flight.

Rohr is hoping to include Kalu in his final team list for the AFCON 2019 but he must first prove his readiness and fitness in the squad’s final training camp in Asaba.