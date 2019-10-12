<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil head coach Tite has told his players they must put up a better performance against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s friendly encounter at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Selecao took an early lead against the Senegalese courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s fine strike.

The West Africans however rallied back with Famara Diedhiou slotting home a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled inside the box by Paris Saint-Germain defender, Marquinhos.

Brazil has failed to record a win in their last three games.

A disappointed Tite expressed displeasure with the result and overall performance of his players against Senegal and has challenged them to up their game when they face the Super Eagles.

“I am not pleased with the result and overall performance (against Senegal) as they were not what I was looking for. We have more to do for a better show against Nigeria on Sunday,”Tite told reporters in Singapore.

The five-time world champions will do batlle with the Super Eagles at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang on Sunday. Kick-off is 1pm Nigerian time.