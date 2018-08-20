Besiktas have made an approach for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, according to Sky Sports.

Karius played 33 games for the Reds last season, including the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, but has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Alisson in a £67m move from Roma.

The 25-year-old has attracted the interest of Besiktas, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Besiktas are in need of a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham and Sky reports the Turkish club are hopeful of signing Karius on an initial two-year loan.

However, a deal for the German is not imminent, with Karius having travelled with the rest of the Liverpool squad to London for the Monday Night Football clash against Crystal Palace.

Besiktas also registered an interest in Karius’ team-mate Simon Mignolet earlier in the summer.

The Turkish transfer window closes on August 31.