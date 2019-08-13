After going through a horrific first season with Southampton following an €18m move from Basel, a potential loan move for Mohamed Elyounoussi could be beneficial for everyone involved.
According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Beşiktaş are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 25-year-old on a year-long loan.
Though they aren’t willing to splash the cash to land the winger on a permanent deal, the Süper Lig side are reportedly set to pay a €1.5m loan fee for his services.
Elyounoussi has also been targeted by LaLiga sides Celta Vigo and Sevilla, but the Norway international is keen on a move to Turkey.
Last season, Elyounoussi failed to register a single goal or assist in 19 appearances with the club.
