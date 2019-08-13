<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After going through a horrific first season with Southampton following an €18m move from Basel, a potential loan move for Mohamed Elyounoussi could be beneficial for everyone involved.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Beşiktaş are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 25-year-old on a year-long loan.

Though they aren’t willing to splash the cash to land the winger on a permanent deal, the Süper Lig side are reportedly set to pay a €1.5m loan fee for his services.

Elyounoussi has also been targeted by LaLiga sides Celta Vigo and Sevilla, but the Norway international is keen on a move to Turkey.

Last season, Elyounoussi failed to register a single goal or assist in 19 appearances with the club.