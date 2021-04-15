Bukayo Saka found the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time in his career in Arsenal’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has no doubts Bukayo Saka has “world class” potential.

The Germany international has seen Saka’s rapid development first-hand and believes there is only more to come from the teenager.

“His performances are incredible,” Leno said. “He’s a top player and he has a top mentality. I think it’s very unusual for a young player like him because he’s very professional.


“He feels older than he is because he’s almost leading the team. This is a very good sign. I’m pretty sure he will become a world-class player. We are very happy to have him because this season – I don’t know if he’s the best – he’s been one of the best players.”

