Portuguese pair João Félix and Bruno Fernandes would be fine additions at Manchester City this summer, compatriot Bernardo Silva believes.
Both players have had their names linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium after stellar seasons in their homeland.
Félix, still just 19, captured the attention of the continent with a stunning Europa League hat-trick capping off his impressive campaign with c.
Across Lisbon, Fernandes has starred for Sporting CP, contributing 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield in a phenomenal campaign.
A host of clubs have stepped up their interest in them, including City, whose current Portuguese star remained tight-lipped on whether the club have enquired about them.
“I think they are players who have shown in our league that they have a lot of quality,” Silva told Portuguese outlet RTP.
“They could maybe go to leagues with more competitive clubs, without being critical of our league and clubs.
“Felix is a kid who is 19. He’s very young, has a giant margin for progression and has shown that if he works and makes the right choices, could have a brilliant career.
“He could play for the best clubs in the world and can be part of a group that few players can reach.
“Bruno is a little older, a guy who is my age and has had unbelievable numbers. He can play in more competitive leagues and enjoy a great career.
“Have City asked me about them? I don’t answer that.”
Silva has been a key player for the Citizens since joining in 2017, winning the Premier League title in each of his two seasons in Manchester.