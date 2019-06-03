<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Portuguese pair João Félix and Bruno Fernandes would be fine additions at Manchester City this summer, compatriot Bernardo Silva believes.

Both players have had their names linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium after stellar seasons in their homeland.

Félix, still just 19, captured the attention of the continent with a stunning Europa League hat-trick capping off his impressive campaign with c.

Across Lisbon, Fernandes has starred for Sporting CP, contributing 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield in a phenomenal campaign.

A host of clubs have stepped up their interest in them, including City, whose current Portuguese star remained tight-lipped on whether the club have enquired about them.

“I think they are players who have shown in our league that they have a lot of quality,” Silva told Portuguese outlet RTP.

“They could maybe go to leagues with more competitive clubs, without being critical of our league and clubs.

“Felix is a kid who is 19. He’s very young, has a giant margin for progression and has shown that if he works and makes the right choices, could have a brilliant career.

“He could play for the best clubs in the world and can be part of a group that few players can reach.

“Bruno is a little older, a guy who is my age and has had unbelievable numbers. He can play in more competitive leagues and enjoy a great career.

“Have City asked me about them? I don’t answer that.”

Silva has been a key player for the Citizens since joining in 2017, winning the Premier League title in each of his two seasons in Manchester.