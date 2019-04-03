<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester City must believe they can make English football history by securing an unprecedented quadruple, says Bernardo Silva.

City have already secured one trophy, winning the Carabao Cup with victory over Chelsea in February, and they are still in contention to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, with crucial games coming up over the next few weeks.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League by winning their game in hand against Cardiff on Wednesday.

And Bernardo insists his side are taking it game by game as they target three more trophies this season.

“I think it’s possible, but we are not thinking about the quadruple right now,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“We are thinking game by game because that’s the best way to do it. Now we are thinking about Cardiff, then we’ll think about Brighton, and then we will think about the three Tottenham games.

“Game by game, we’ll try to win all of our games, and of course, at the end of it, you always think are we able to win it all. But it’s not easy.”

Manchester City are managing their energy levels in their bid for a quadruple, says Alyson Rudd of The Times.

He added: “No-one has ever done it in the history of English teams, but we want to try it. We know that are opponents are very strong, and we know that it’s very difficult, but if we don’t believe it, we won’t get it.

“You can win it all or you can lose it all – that’s what football is about. I’m excited and looking forward to the next month or so, and we want to do our best.”

Man City have eight matches scheduled in April – with the prospect of a ninth if they reach the Champions League semi-finals.

They have swept all before them in recent weeks, winning 12 straight games in all competitions, but Bernardo has warned his team-mates against complacency.

“Everything can change in the last month,” he said. “We have to keep focused on our job, and we need to forget the past.”

“We have a month and a half ahead of us that will demand a lot from everyone, and if we don’t do our jobs properly we can lose everything we’ve achieved so far this season.

“We can win everything or lose everything, and everyone has to be focused.”

Silva has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, forcing Guardiola to admit that he has been left with no choice but to keep selecting the Portugal international, given his form.

And there will be no resting on his laurels from the 24-year-old, who wants to continue to improve under Guardiola.

“It’s always nice when you hear your manager say these kind of things about you,” he said. “It means you are doing a good job.

“I just want to keep it that way and try to help the team win some titles at the end of the season. I’m happy with my season so far, but I have to keep going.

“I’m playing more, I’m more confident, and I’m playing better,” he added. “I’m more adapted to the league, to the team, and to the way the manager wants me to play.

“I’m improving and I want to keep it that way. I want to be a better player next season than I am right now and keep going and going. So far it has been a dream for me, and I hope it stays that way. I hope that we can keep going and winning titles.

“I think this team can do it, this squad can be consistent for a very long time.”