<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed his ambitions to make a return to Benfica in his native Portugal before his career comes to an end.

The 25-year-old grew up as a Benfica supporter and came up through their academy but only made three first-team appearances before being shipped off to Monaco on loan before signing with the club on a permanent deal.

“I am enjoying my career a lot, I don’t want to go back now but I don’t want to go when I’m too old,” he said in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“I want to go help my team when I am in a good physical condition. I don’t know the exact age – not too old but not now.

“I’m a Benfica fan. I used to go to all the games with my dad, so my dream was always to play for Benfica.





“When I was 19 and playing for the second team, I didn’t have the opportunity to play for the first-team because the manager didn’t want me there or think I was able to play for the first-team.

“It was a huge disappointment for me to have to leave, go to Monaco to have a good career.

“Because I’ve never played for my team, I have this gap in my heart and I need to fill it. Not now obviously, but if they want me there, I definitely want to go back to Benfica one day.”

Since Bernardo’s €50m move from Monaco (which could rise to €70m with add-ons), his career has reached new heights, with the Portuguese coming in ninth place in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings after not being ranked in the top-30 the year before.