Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has revealed his ambitions to make a return to Benfica in his native Portugal before his career comes to an end.
The 25-year-old grew up as a Benfica supporter and came up through their academy but only made three first-team appearances before being shipped off to Monaco on loan before signing with the club on a permanent deal.
“I am enjoying my career a lot, I don’t want to go back now but I don’t want to go when I’m too old,” he said in an interview with Bleacher Report.
“I want to go help my team when I am in a good physical condition. I don’t know the exact age – not too old but not now.
“I’m a Benfica fan. I used to go to all the games with my dad, so my dream was always to play for Benfica.
“When I was 19 and playing for the second team, I didn’t have the opportunity to play for the first-team because the manager didn’t want me there or think I was able to play for the first-team.
“It was a huge disappointment for me to have to leave, go to Monaco to have a good career.
“Because I’ve never played for my team, I have this gap in my heart and I need to fill it. Not now obviously, but if they want me there, I definitely want to go back to Benfica one day.”
Since Bernardo’s €50m move from Monaco (which could rise to €70m with add-ons), his career has reached new heights, with the Portuguese coming in ninth place in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings after not being ranked in the top-30 the year before.