



Inter director, Beppe Marotta, has confirmed Lautaro Martinez is wanted by Barcelona, but ‘he has never expressed the desire to leave. Never. I am very optimistic he’ll be with us next season.’

“Lautaro Martinez is the focus of other clubs’ attention on the transfer market, everyone knows this,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“He has immense quality and many teams who would love to negotiate with us for him. Inter have no intention of selling our best players, so if a player does not express the desire to leave, then we’ll hold on tight.

“Lautaro is flattered by the attention of big clubs, but he has never expressed the desire to leave. Never. I am very optimistic that we’ll see him playing for us again next season.





“There has been a lockdown for three months, so he should be evaluated on what he’s done all season, not just in the Coppa Italia semi-final with Napoli.”

This is a rescheduled Week 25 fixture from February, so a win would put Inter within six points of leaders Juventus. Can it reopen the Scudetto race?

“That will certainly be extra motivation for everyone, as anything can happen in this campaign and we must be fired up for three very important points this evening,” continued Marotta.

“This club has reached a level of stability thanks to owners who are in love with Inter and want to achieve important objectives. Consequently, the team works in the best way, too.

“The Zhang family and those of us in management have adapted to the ambitions of the club. We started the journey last year and will try to continue this growth.”