



Former Internazionale, Torino and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Benoit Cauet has tipped Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to make a big impact at Napoli when he eventually makes his protracted transfer from Losc Lille.

The 21-year-old striker looks set to move to Serie A giants Napoli when the 2019-20 European season has drawn to a close.

Osimhen racked up 13 goals and five assists for Lille in a Ligue 1 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, and he has become one of the most talked about players when it comes to transfer speculation.





Napoli’s transfer fee to secure the Super Eagles player from Lille could be as high as €80million, according to some European news channels’ reports, but it will be money well spent, says Cauet.

“Osimhen can make the difference, he can make Napoli make a qualitative leap,” Cauet told Sky Sports Italia.

“He is physically strong and this year it has exploded in everyone’s face.

Cauet added: “He is a truly talented young man. Napoli is a great team and he needs to make the qualitative leap. He needs to explode.”

Osimhen’s young career has seen him on the books of VfL Wolfsburg in Germany and Belgium’s RSC Charleroi before joining Lille a year ago.