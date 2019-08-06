Head of the Federal Government delegation to the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (President of the Senate of the Federal Republic) has given the Super Eagles a pat on the back for their outing against Algeria on Sunday, while charging them to go all out against Tunisia on Wednesday to win the bronze medals.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed Benin, the Edo state capital, as venue of the November 11, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick dropped the hint when he paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency and state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday.

Pinnick was in Benin along with officials from the Federation of International Football to facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“You have done a lot for football development in the country and the Nigerian football community wants me to thank you for the role you played in ensuring Nigeria’s Falconets qualified for the last FIFA Under-20 World Cup,’’ Pinnick said.

The state will also host the NFF Annual Congress prior to the match.

