



Several of Benin France-based stars, who were previously in danger of missing the AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles, have landed in Cotonou with officials disclosing the country’s final squad for Saturday’s clash will be made public later today.

The French government relaxed travel restrictions concerning players in Ligues 1 and 2 and this has allowed Benin to use their best players for the AFCON qualifiers against Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

“The players mostly from France arrived last night and many more are expected later today,” an official said.





“As a result a final squad for the matches against Nigeria and Sierra Leone will now be announced later today.”

Benin were due to announce a final squad last Thursday, but that announcement was put off because coach Michel Dussuyer was unsure of the availability of the bulk of his call-ups, the majority of who play their football in France.

Benin will qualify for the AFCON in Cameroon with a win over the Super Eagles on Saturday in Porto-Novo.

They lost the reverse tie 2-1 in Nigeria two years ago.