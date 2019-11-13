<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benin Republic’s coach Michel Dussuyer is optimistic ahead of his side’s 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo today.

The 60-year-old Frenchman said despite the Super Eagles performances at the last AFCON in Egypt and their recent impressive draws with Ukraine and Brazil, the Squirrels remains ambitious, having had experiences playing big sides.

“We know Nigeria a great African and World champion, third in the last CAN. They have a large squad with players who play at the highest level.” Michel Dussuyer told Beninwebtv .com

“We know the gaps in potential. We are here to defend our chances on the field, if we are disciplined. We already have some experience of playing for the big teams. We’re going to play a game with ambitions,” he added

With his top defenders Khaled Adenon, who decided not to join the team, and Oliver Verdon (suspended) out of the Nigeria showdown, Dussuyer admitted he had little time to work with new defenders but the team must be more focused.

He said: “I know that in front of Nigeria, we have lot absentees. I will try to build the best team possible with the players of the moment. We had little time to work but I am glad we had friendlies before.”

“There will be a player who will be less experienced in the central defence. On the right too there will be Youssouf Assogba who is young man.

“We must be even more focused. It’s the whole team that has to make the effort”

Meanwhile, German based Cébio Soukou will miss the match in Uyo due to food poisoning and stayed back in Germany for treatment.

The 27-year-old Arminia Bielefeld midfielder could return for Benin’s match against Sierra Leone at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo on Sunday.