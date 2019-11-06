<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benin Republic head coach Michel Dussuyer has named former Premier League star Stephan Sessegnon and 22 others for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Captain of the side, Stephan Sessegnon who plays for Turkish club, Genclerbiligi, Huddersfield United’s Steve Mounié and Cebio Soukou who plays for German side Arminia Bielefeld are among the top players in the squad.

Melvyn Doremus and Jean Ogouchi have been called up for the first time, while Mama Seibou,

Cédric Hountondji and Sessi d’Almeida are back in the squad after missing last month’s friendly encounter against Zambia as a result of injuries.

Two regular members of the team, Sedangondji and Rodrigue Kossi were however axed by Dussuyer.

Benin will face the Super Eagles on November 13 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo and then host Sierra Leone four days later at home in Cotonou.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE FC), Chérif Cakpo (Buffalo FC)

Defenders: Olivier Verdon (Eupen, Belgium), Ogouchi Jean (Dragons, Benin), David Kiki (Brest, France), Youssouf Assogba (Amiens, France), Yarou Nabil (Buffalo), Cédric Hountondji (Clermont, France), Melvyn Doremus (AF Bobigny, France), Emmanuel Imorou (Thonon Evian, France)

Midfielders: Agossa Jérôme Bonou (Djoliba, Mali), Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre, France), Mama Seibou (Toulon, France), Anaane Tidjani (AS Soliman, Tunisia), Sessi D’Almeida (Valenciennes, France), Stéphane Sessegnon (Gençlerbiligi, Turkey)

Attackers: Yannick Aguèmon (OH Louvain, Belgium), Mickaël Poté (Erzurumspor, Turkey), Steve Mounié (Huddersfield, England), Jodel Dossou (TSV Hartberg, Austria), Marcellin Koukpo (CS Hammam-Lif, Tunisia), Cebio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld, Germany)