NFF supremo Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated that Samuel Igbomudia stadium will host the Super Eagles first world cup qualifiers clash in March 2020.

According to him, ‘Benin city has been the home of football from the previous years till now and a lot of the Super Eagles players come from Edo State,’ Pinnick stated.

Brila can report categorically that, Mr. Melvin Amaju Pinnick, made this statement after the AGA meeting which was hosted in the City of Benin on Tuesday the 17th of December 2019.

”Edo, I mean at a point in time, you can’t talk about Nigeria Football without the Edo State, Edo has clubs that have been dominant in the top flight league in those days, also, most of the Nigeria Super Eagles players came from Edo State that’s why we are bringing the first qualifiers game of the world cup in Qatar 2022 to Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin city,” Pinnick said.