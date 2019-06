Benfica have reportedly turned down an offer worth up to €120 million (£106 million) from Real Madrid for 19-year-old Joao Felix.

According to Manu Sainz of AS, Real tabled a bid of €80 million (£71 million), plus €40 million (£35 million) in add-ons, but Benfica want the full €120 million (£106 million) up front.