



Diego Costa has reached an agreement with Benfica after they offered him a lucrative two-year deal.

Costa, 32, is a free agent following his release by Atletico Madrid in December 2020.

He has since turned down offers from France and Brazil with the ex-Chelsea star assessing his options.

And it appears he has made a breakthrough regarding his next move with reports claiming Costa has reached an agreement with Benfica.It’s claimed that the Primeira Liga side have offered him £2.6 million a season for two years.

Costa has agreed to the transfer in principle and will head to Benfica unless he changes his mind, according to reports.





His agent Jorge Mendes, who has a strong working relationship with Benfica, is finalising the deal.

Costa believes he still has a lot to offer in the top leagues having rejected an offer from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

He is set to join the Portuguese club in June, but he has yet to fully commit to the offer on the table – leaving the door open for a better option.

Costa made his name in Spain, scoring an impressive 27 league goals the season before signing for Chelsea where he enjoyed a prolific stint.

He bagged 52 Premier League goals, winning two league titles during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

He also won the league title and the Europa League for Atletico.