Benfica want €200 million for their star young attacker Joao Felix who has been dubbed the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’, according to Portugese outlet A Bola.

The 19-year-old Felix has been linked with moves to Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and currently has a €120 million release cause in his contract.

A Bola are reporting the club will look to increase that amount to €200 million to ward off interest from their elite rivals.

The club’s president, Luis Filipe Vieira, says the Portugese side have no interest in selling the prodigy and are in talks to include a higher release fee in his current deal.

“Right now we are not interested in selling Joao Felix, and soon we will increase his release clause,” Vieira told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

“He is one of the best products to have emerged from Portuguese football since Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Benfica sporting director Rui Costa echoed the sentiments of his president, telling the paper their ambitions are to hold onto Felix as long as possible.

“We will try to keep Joao Felix and other players for as long as possible,” he told Tuttosport.

“That is the club’s policy. But we are aware that there are clauses and there are certain players that cannot be held indefinitely in Portugal.”

Felix is currently contracted with the Portugese side until the end of 2023.