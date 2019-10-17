<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles forward Benedict Akwuegbu has criticized the conscious efforts of ‘people in the NFF’ to restrict the involvement of more ex footballers in the administration of the game in the Country.

Akwuegbu graduated through the youth system, playing for the National U16 and U20 sides before breaking into the Super Eagles.

He earned 30 caps for Nigeria, including appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup.

The Ex Forward also played across Europe – including in France, Belgium and Switzerland – and Asia in a career that spanned 19 years.

In a chat, Akwuegbu argues that the experience of former players can help grow football in Nigeria better than it currently is, but faults the current structure of the NFF.

“A lot of things are happening in the NFF because they work with some certain players. Why aren’t they carrying everybody along; the likes of Taribo West, Aghahowa and Finidi (George).

“Why not reach out to more people who have garnered experience from their playing days across the world.

“That’s why our football is going down; We’re not improving. People are too sentimental and don’t speak the truth when they should, it is ruining our football.”