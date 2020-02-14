<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Benedict Akwuegbu, a former Nigeria striker has voiced his support for the appointment of Joseph Yobo as Super Eagles Assistant coach, saying the former captain deserved it.

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Wednesday, February 12, named the former Everton and Fenerbahce centre-back as replacement for Imama Amapakabo.

Yobo, 39, had an illustrious career with the senior national team, accumulating a massive 101 caps and featured for six top European clubs, including Standard Lierge, Belgium (1998-2001), Olympique Marseille of France (2001-2003), Tenerife of France (on loan (2001-2002), Everton of England 2002-2012), Fenerbahce of Turkey (2010-2014) and Norwich, England (loan) (2014).

Akwuegbu told completesports.com from his base in London that Yobo’s appointment was well deserved.





“It is a good development. It’s a new dawn that will benefit our football and I think NFF are now thinking and acting properly by bringing ex-players on board the coaching crew of the national teams,” Akwuegbu said.

“He really deserved it. He was a disciplined player during his playing days in the Super Eagles. He was also dedicated, committed and hard working.

“These are the attributes that earned him maximum respect from both his teammates and the officials, and I strongly believe he will bring this to bear in his latest assignment.”

Akwuegbu added: “I must say kudos to NFF for this appointment. It shows they are now beginning to recognize former national team players and I believe Yobo will do a good job that will open the door for other former national team players.

“Yobo will now understudy coach Gernot Rohr and possibly take over at the end of Rohr’s contract.”