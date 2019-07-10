<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benedict Akwuegbu has urged Gernot Rohr to maintain the Super Eagles’ starting lineup that edged out the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon when they face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in today’s AFCON 2019 quarterfinal match at the Cairo International Stadium.

The former Nigeria international spoke from his base in England on Tuesday, saying for continuity sake, the coach should stick to that ‘winning’ combination.

“It was trial and error against Burundi and Guinea and it was too bad against Madagascar,” the former Super Eagles forward said.

“But against Cameroon, the chemistry stuck and we saw the result as well as good performance.

“The boys seemed to understand themselves and we expect them to get even better by playing together again.

“Altering that lineup may not augur well for the Team,” Akwuegbu warned.

The one time Heartland of Owerri assistant team manager who was recently technical director of Mighty Jets, a Nigerian second tier league side, however cautions the three-time African Champions against complacency and undue underestimation of their opponents.

“It is not over until it is really over. No team is cheap these days, and of course, you don’t think you will ride others just because you have dethroned the reigning Champions (Cameroon).