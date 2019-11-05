<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of NPFL side and CAF Confederation Cup campaigner Enugu Rangers Bendict Ugwu has stated that he wants to lead the Coal city side beyond the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup which was where the team got to before been dumped our of the competition.

Ugwu who was there in the team last season as an assistant said in a chat with newsmen that he hopes to lead the team to the final and this he believes is achievable once every one connected with the club operates on the same page.

“We’re planning to go beyond what we did last year, so our plan is to get to the final of this Confederation cup.

“We pray that with God on our side and the help of the players, management and Government of the state, I know we will go beyond last season’s performance which is qualifying out of the group.”