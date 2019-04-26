<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Thursday beat Rangers International FC of Enugu 2-1 in a rescheduled 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match which saw Rangers’ Seka Pascal being sent off in the 21st minute, Junior Osaghae put Insurance in the driving seat.

After the 36th minute goal, Rangers braced up to the battle and fought back immediately, with Kelvin Itoya levelling the game two minutes later.

Sodje Stephen gave the home team the lead in the 52nd minute of the game.

Speaking after the match, the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance FC, Baldwin Bazuaye, expressed delight with his players’ performance throughout the game.

Bazuaye thanked the team’s fans for their support, saying his players were ready to put smiles on their faces.

Also speaking, the head coach of Rangers International FC, Gbenga Ogunbote, said he was impressed with his players’ performance even as the game did not end in their favour.

The Edo Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, who also watched the match said the game’s officiating was fair.

“Edo is safe for referees. Today’s officiating is commendable, compared to what we had in the last four games,” he said.