Ben White finalising £50 million Arsenal switch after undergoing medical

Arsenal are set to sign Brighton defender Ben White for around £50million after he underwent his medical on Wednesday.

White, who has been on holiday after competing with England at Euro 2020, visited Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was there undertaking his medical and finalising his £50m move to the Gunners.

Arsenal have been tracking White closely this summer after technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta made him a top target.

Negotiations with Brighton have progressed smoothly throughout talks and earlier this month the pair agreed on a fee.

White then went on holiday and now he has returned to England the deal is set to be finalised over the coming days.

Arsenal are continuing to work hard in the transfer market but business, as several clubs are experiencing, is proving to be slow.

Roma remain keen on signing midfielder Granit Xhaka, however so far they have been unable to meet Arsenal’s asking price of around £20m for the Switzerland captain.

Similarly, Inter Milan are also keen on signing right-back Hector Bellerin, but the Italian club would at present prefer a straight loan deal rather than signing him permanently this summer.