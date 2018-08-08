Burnley defender Ben Mee has signed a new three-year contract at Turf Moor, with an option to extend for a further 12 months, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has made 248 appearances for the Clarets since joining from Manchester City, initially on loan in 2011 and then permanently the following year.

Mee featured in 29 league matches last season as the club finished seventh in the standings and earned their slot in the Europa League.

His new contract follows the close-season signings of Ben Gibson, Joe Hart and Matej Vydra, ahead of England’s transfer deadline on Thursday.