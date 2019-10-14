<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ben Iroha, a former Nigerian international, has spoken positives of Super Eagles performance against Brazil in an international friendly match on Sunday in Singapore.

Iroha says the Nigerian team put up a remarkable improvement against the Selecao, who are five time FIFA World Cup winners than they (Eagles) did during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and the earlier international friendly against Ukraine.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Brazil after Joe Eribo scored first for Nigeria on 35 minutes before Casemire drew Brazil level early in the second period.

And Iroha, a Super Eagles defender at USA ’94 World Cup and AFCON winner in same year, reckons that the Gernot Rohr’s men were excellently set up, organised and showed lots of organisation all through the game on Sunday at Singapore National Stadium.

“I’m impressed, honestly”, Iroha snapped from his base in the United States of America when completesports.com sought for his views on the game late on.

“Not just because of the (1-1) result, no. Its just always about who win but how did the team play.

“How did they respond to the coaches match plan and how the players, as a team, respond to difficult moments.

“I must say the Eagles were good in their organisation. They showed a lot of maturity and character which to me, shows a remarkable improvement from their games at the Nations Cup and the friendly match against Ukraine”.

The for U17 Golden Eaglets assistant coach (to late Yemi Tells in 2007) that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in South Korea continued.

“Even under pressure from the Brazilians, the Eagles did not lose their character, they did not panic, neither did they lose concentration.

“They played as a team, defended as a unit and going forward together. It was good and I really enjoyed the way they played”.

The 1-1 draw against Brazil was the second in the Super Eagles rebuilding process after the 2019 AFCON in which they finished as third best.

They had earlier played out a 2-2 draw against Ukraine as Gernot Rohr continues preparation for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.