Super Eagles will not be intimidated by the big and strong physique of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon players when both teams file out today in Alexandria, Egypt, in one of the 2019 AFCON round of 16 fixtures, former Nigeria international Ben Iroha said.

“This is not the first time we are playing against Cameroon. This is equally not the first time they will be presenting players with huge physique,’ Iroha said from his Texas, USA, base.

“We are used to their physical game. We’ve beaten them sometimes despite their size, so this won’t be an exception.”

The 1994 AFCON winner with Super Eagles in Tunisia expresses shrewd optimism that Gernot Rohr’s men will cage the Lions.

“You don’t condemn a team because they didn’t do well in one match.

“They had already qualified for the knockout stages before that game, and I believe that was reason (for the defeat).

“But with the criticism they received, the rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon, Nigerians will see Super Eagles’ colour against Indomitable Lions today,” Iroha emphasized.