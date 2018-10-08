



Ben Chilwell has been promoted to England’s senior squad from the U21s to replace the injured Luke Shaw.

Chillwell, who won his first England cap against Switzerland last month following a late call-up by Gareth Southgate, joined up with the rest of the squad at St George’s Park on Monday.

Shaw also reported for duty on Monday but following assessment by the FA’s medical team he has returned to Manchester United with a knock – which he suffered in Saturday’s win over Newcastle.

With Leicester left-back Chilwell drafted in by Southgate, U21 coach Aidy Boothroyd has called up Chelsea defender Jay Dasilva, who is currently on loan at Bristol City, in his place.

Sky Sports reports Tottenham left-back Danny Rose will remain with the squad after recovering sufficiently from a groin injury he suffered in Saturday’s win over Cardiff.

Rose underwent a scan on Monday afternoon, but the results showed no significant damage.

England take on Croatia on Friday in their second UEFA Nations League match and they then travel to Seville where they will face Spain on Monday.

England U21s have a UEFA U21 Championship qualifying double-header against Andorra in Chesterfield on Thursday and Scotland at Tynecastle in Edinburgh next Tuesday.