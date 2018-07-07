Belgium goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is happy to prove himself after ‘unfair’ criticism with outstanding saves in Belgium’s 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win over Brazil in Kazan on Friday.

Courtois’ form dipped for Chelsea last season in the English Premier League, which brought his future in doubt amid transfer rumours.

But he showed just why he has regularly been considered one of the world’s best goalkeepers on Friday in Kazan, producing a string of vital saves – including from Neymar late on, as Belgium managed to cling on to a 2-1 win and reached the World Cup semi-finals.

“I know Neymar likes to curl it that way, I was ready and made a good save,” Courtois said to BBC Sport of his late heroic save in the game.

“I have been unfairly criticised a lot this year, today I proved again who I am and why I am here.

“Our tactical plan was great. We felt it was our day. It is a childhood dream to be in the World Cup.

“It’s incredible. This team wants to win every game. Against England, people said it was better to lose but we won the game, we have confidence in our team.”