Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score multiple goals in consecutive World Cup finals matches in 32 years with his second strike for Belgium against Tunisia at the 2018 tournament on Saturday.

Manchester United striker Lukaku followed up his second-half brace in Monday’s 3-0 win over Panama with two goals against Group G opponents Tunisia in Moscow.

Belgium’s all-time top scorer became the first player to achieve the feat since Argentina captain Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, en route to lifting the trophy.

Other players to score at least two goals in back-to-back World Cup matches include Brazil legends Garrincha and Pele, 1986 Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker, Argentina’s Mario Kempes, West Germany forward Gerd Muller and Portugal great Eusebio.

Eden Hazard’s sixth-minute penalty to give Belgium the lead against Tunisia set a new World Cup record for the longest run of matches at a finals without a goalless draw.

Chelsea forward Hazard’s goal ensured that all of the first 27 matches in Russia had at least one goal scored in them, beating the 64-year-old record of 26 matches set at the 1954 finals in Sweden, when every match had at least one goal.

The record for most goals scored at a World Cup finals is 171, which was set at the 1998 tournament in France and was matched four years ago in Brazil.

Hazard’s goal — his first at a World Cup finals – was the 59th goal scored in Russia this summer and the 13th to be netted from the penalty spot.

The record of 18 goals scored via spot kicks at a World Cup finals is shared by the 1990, 1998 and 2002 competitions — the former was a 24-team finals featuring 52 matches played, while the latter two editions came after the expansion to 32 teams and 64 matches.