Belgium head coach, Roberto Martinez, has hinted that his captain, Eden Hazard, could leave Chelsea this summer.

Martinez, who led the team to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, says it could be time for Hazard to “try something different”.

The 27-year-old is believed to be a top target for Real Madrid, who are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It could be the best time [for Hazard] to try something different,” Martinez told Cadena Ser.

“He is a player who has maturity and a lot of leadership. His play is based on talent. Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career.

“For me, it’s very easy to answer that question. He could fit in any team in the world. Players need new challenges and new projects. Perhaps it’s a good time for [Chelsea] and for Eden [to split]. I would be very surprised if Chelsea didn’t have big offers for him right now.”

He added: “Eden is a player you don’t really know until you work with him.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised. He has such maturity and leadership skills. Eden is one of the few players that exist around the world where his play is based on talent one on one.”