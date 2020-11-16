



Belgium scored two first-half goals against England via Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens end England’s chances of qualifying for the knockout phase of Nations League on Sunday evening.

England hope of making a back to back Nations League finals have been halted following the 2-0 defeat away to Belgium.

Tielemans deflected ion a low shot in the 10th minute and after 23 minutes of play Mertenssent in a perfect free-kick after a controversial foul was called against Declan Rice.





Harry Kane’s effort was cleared off the line by Romelu Lukaku, Belgium remain tactical sound despite England have the larger ball possession in the encounter, England is guaranteed to finish third, with Belgium and Denmark playing for a place in the finals – Gareth Southgate will have to use the fixture with Iceland to look for solutions for next summer’s European Championships, where England will hope to compete with the likes of Belgium for the trophy.

Up next for England is the clash against Iceland on Wednesday while Belgium will be at home to Denmark.