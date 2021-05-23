Cyriel Dessers netted the winning goal as Genk recorded a 2-1 away win against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion on Sunday night.

Bastien Toma put Genk ahead a minute after the hour mark.

The home team rallied back with Ruud Vormer netting the equaliser in the 80th minute.





Dessers scored the winning goal for Genk from the spot five minutes from time.

The 26–year-old has scored six goals in 32 league appearances for the Smurfs this season.

His international teammate Paul Onuachu was unused substitute for Genk in the game.