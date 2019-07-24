<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht have reportedly ready to hijack Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu from joining Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old was part Genort Rohr 23 man squad that finished third at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after scoring 22 goals in 39 league appearances for Danish Super League side last season which earned him a spot with three-time continent champions.

According to BT Sports in Denmark claims that Anderlecht has now identified Onuachu as their main target after Belgian forward Landry Dimata who recently made his loan move from Wolfsburg a permanent one suffered from an injury, while Ivan Santini and Isaac Kiese Thelin could leave at Lotto Park.

Genk, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht would have already offered around five million euros for Onuachu, but Midtjylland wants to get the most out of it and hopes for a few million more for 2019 AFCON bronze medalist.