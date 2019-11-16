<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Belgian First Division B side, KVC Westerlo, has parted ways with former Nigeria international Emmanuel Emenike after just two months with them.

The 32-year-old joined the Kemphanen as a free agent in a deal valued around €1 million, having succeeded during trials in September.

Westerlo signed the former West Ham United forward to help them gain promotion to the topflight, but he failed to reach expectations at the club.

The club released a statement on their official website saying: “Emmanuel Emenike and KVC Westerlo have decided in mutual agreement to end their collaboration.

“Despite the many efforts made by both parties in the best understanding, the player could not be brought to the level that both parties had intended.

“In those circumstances, it was appropriate to end the agreement with a good feeling. KVC Westerlo wants to thank Emmanuel for choosing and trusting the club, and the player wishes to thank the club for the opportunity he was granted.

“During his short reign at the Het Kuipje, Emenike made five appearances and failed to find the back of the net in the process. His contract was originally meant to expire at the end of this season, but his poor performances forced the club to make the move in the best interest of both parties.”