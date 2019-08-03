<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward David Okereke bagged a brace and assist as Club Brugge thrashed Sint-Truiden 6-0 in a Belgian League clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium Sint-Andries, Bruges, on Friday night.

Okereke opened scoring for Brugge in the16th minute of the encounter and doubled his side’s lead four minutes later.

The former Spezia of Italy striker has now scored three goals in two league appearance for his new club.

Hans Vanaken got the third goal for the home team in the 39th minute, while South African forward, Percy Tau netted the fourth following a pass from Okereke.

Okereke’s international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis scored the fifth goal in the 72nd minute.

Siebe Schrijvers who replaced David Okereke in the 65th minute netted the sixth goal for Brugge seven minutes from time.

Brugge’s manager Phillipe Clement will hope the Nigerian continues his rich scoring form when they take on Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine in Tuesday’ s UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match.