



Belgian club KV Oostende has announced the exit of Super Eagles striker, Joseph Akpala, from the Club.

Akpala’s contract ended last month and the club renewed the deal on a short basis and the deal has now expired last Sunday.

In a statement released on their official website, Oostende thanked the player for his services and explained why the union has to end.

“Striker Joseph Akpala is not offered a new contract and is therefore again a free player. We thank ‘Joske’ for his boundless effort and excellent mentality and wish him every success in the further course of his career,” Oostende stated.

“Akpala played first time at KVO from 2015 to 2018 and in November 2019 he returned to the coast for a second period.





“In the first game after his return, he provided a goal and an assist for a 3-2 win against Anderlecht, but in his fourth game at KV Mechelen, he then dropped out with an injury.

“After New Year he only played in the home game against Waasland Beveren. His contract with KVO ran until June 30 but was extended until last Saturday. Then he played in the exhibition match against Varsenare, but now the collaboration ends.” the statement reads.

Akpala, 33, played 66 league matches for the club over the two spells and he scored 13 goals.

He enjoyed bigger success while playing for Charleroi and Club Brugge, also in the Belgian top-flight division.

He earned 13 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of late Stephen Keshi’s squad to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil, but failed to make it to the World Cup.