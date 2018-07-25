Belgian club Zulte-Waregem plan to offload Nigeria international defender Kingsley Madu so as to reduce their wage bill.

Madu has rejoined the club for the new season which begins this weekend, but once the Belgian club could get an interested club for the leftback, they will sell him.

The 22-year-old Madu has failed to establish himself at Zulte-Waregem after he arrived there in the summer of 2016 from Slovak club AS Trencin .

He played a dozen games in his first season in Belgium.

Last season, he made only three appearances in the league and was an unused sub in 14 other games.