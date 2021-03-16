



Belgian club KV Kortrijk may soon cash in on another “top transfer” by Terem Moffi, according to various media reports.

Moffi, 21, has been one of the revelations of the French Ligue 1 and the media have tipped him to make another major transfer before long with Kortrijk to pocket 20% of this.

Moffi spent less than six months at Kortrijk, who got eight million Euros when they sold him to Ligue 1 club FC Lorient in the summer.





The all-action striker signed a contract for three years with option for an additional year, but Lorient may now cash in big time on his superlative displays in France.

Newsmen report that Olympique Marseille were among the top clubs who asked after him before his transfer to France.

Moffi, who is on the Super Eagles standby list for AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, has scored 10 goals thus far including a match winner against champions PSG.