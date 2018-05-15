Israeli champions Hapoel Be’er Sheva have become the latest European club to express interest in signing CHAN Eagles defensive midfielder Emeka Atuloma.

Be’er Sheva currently pay the wages of Atuloma’s compatriot and Super Eagles forward, John Ogu.

Checks revealed that Be’er Sheva who will play in the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League after they won a third straight Israeli championship, are turning to the Rivers United strong man to bolster their squad.

Ogu still has year remaining on his current contract at the club who once had goalkeeper Austin Ejide on their payroll.

“Be’er Sheva have made an official request for Emeka (Atuloma)”, a close source told Scorenigeria.com.ng

“We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks especially now that the leagues in Europe, including that of Israel, are almost over.

“This deal has been on for a couple of months now since the CHAN tournament ended in Morocco in February.

“But it has been kept a top secret pending the end of the season.

“Now, it has been brought back on the table.

“Mind you, there are two other strong links coming from Sporting Braga of Portugal and Celta Vigo of Spain.

“It is now time to sit down to iron out things as to where Emeka (Atuloma) will be when the 2018/2019 European season begins in August”.