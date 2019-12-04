<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Amid rising speculation of a parting of waves before his contract expires in June next year, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has sought to suggest there is no beef with coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr has been vocal in his criticism of aspects of his job, mostly regarding NFF issues, while the governing body hit back with a public rebuke and accused him of as breach of contract.

But Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye has played down any rift and suggested the war of words between the parties was normal.

“Rohr does not have any issue with the federation. I don’t think Rohr hiring a lawyer to assist him negotiate his dealings with NFF so that he can focus on the Super Eagles job is an issue,” Ibitoye told reporters.

“Also, the NFF issuing querying him does not affect their relationship. An employer can query his worker at any point, but that does not stop them from working together.

“Rohr has done well with the Super Eagles and I believe he will like to continue handling the team.”

Rohr led Nigeria to third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, while they started their 2021 qualification campaign with victories over Benin (2-1) and Lesotho (4-2).