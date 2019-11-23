<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Portugal overwhelmed Nigeria, defeating the Super Sand Eagles 10-1 to establish a dominant early lead in Group D.

Nigeria took the lead through Azeez Abu’s assured finish at the very end of the first period, but then it was all Portugal from there.

The Selecção das Quinas went on to score an incredible ten unanswered goals, with five each in the second and third periods.

Nigeria had opportunities but weren’t clinical enough, while their opponents were the exact opposite. It was an unusual type of goal that kick-started the Portuguese goal-rush as Belchior scored directly from a corner kick.

Portugal never looked back from there, with legend Madjer scoring the final goal of the match.

The Super Sand Eagles will take on Oman in their next game on Sunday.