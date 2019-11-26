<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sand Eagles ace Emeka Ogbonna has revealed that Nigeria will play for pride against Brazil later today after bowing out of the race to qualify for the next round of the ongoing 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Speaking, Ogbonna admitted he will love the Sand Eagles to claim a win over Brazil – due to the rivalry between the two countries in Beach soccer after three previous meetings.

“We have our last game against Brazil coming up today, we just have to go there and prove a point that we are also a good side and play to win. Secondly playing against Brazil, we played them in the Copa Lagos which we won 7-5. It was a very good one.

“Brazil are not new to us, this will be the fourth time we are meeting. So we will play them the way the game comes. Hopefully we will come out victorious,” Ogbonna stressed.