Bayern Munich have secured France defender Benjamin Pavard from the start of the 2019-2020 season, German football magazine Kicker reported on Thursday.

Bayern reportedly agreed the deal with Stuttgart before the World Cup, where the 22-year-old, who has been playing fullback for France, scored a spectacular goal in the victory over Argentina.

Kicker reported that the deal is worth 35 million euros ($40.9 million), which, it said, was the value of the buyout clause in his contract.

Pavard, who can also play as a centre back, has just helped Stuttgart win promotion to the Bundesliga and the club’s sports director Michael Reschke had insisted the club would not let him go this season.

Pavard joined Stuttgart from Lille in 2016 for 4 million euros.