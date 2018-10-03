



Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said he knows his team must improve after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ajax in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

Having won their first seven matches under Kovac, who replaced Jupp Heynckes in the summer, Bayern Munich have now gone three games without a win, having also drawn at home to Augsburg and lost at Hertha Berlin, scoring just two goals.

Bayern have surrendered top spot in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund, while the draw with Ajax was the first time in four years they have failed to win a Champions League group-stage match at home.

“I need to digest this first,” he told Sky. “We must show again what we did in the first seven matches. When you fall, you always have the option to get up again. Maybe it was all too easy before.

“I know the time of day. We must focus on the essentials again. Go into the one-on-one situations, minimise the bad passes.”

Kovac put Friday’s defeat at Hertha down to “two mistakes too many,” but against Ajax he believes “a bit more was missing.”

He added: “You build up the opponent and you lose confidence. We’ve won a point here. We must raise our performance again, we can’t do without a percent less. I didn’t imagine it this way.”

Thomas Muller told DAZN that Bayern “created too few clear-cut chances and failed to push the play into the opponent’s half.”

“You can’t ignore it when you’ve not won twice, and then Ajax starts rolling. We are only humans,” Muller said. “We certainly had a better phase this season. At the beginning of the season, we felt we had carte blanche and right now we do some things wrong.

“The results are not right and our football must improve.”