Franck Ribery expects to resume training in the coming days after he collided with a goalpost in Bayern Munich’s first training session of their last preseason camp.

Bayern held their first training session in the Bavarian lake resort Rottach-Egern in front of over 1,500 spectators on Thursday, when Ribery ran into a goalpost positioned outside of the pitch during a finishing drill.

Ribery required medical attention on the pitch, where his head was bandaged, and received further treatment in the dressing room.

“Thanks everyone for your kind messages,” Ribery wrote on Twitter after the incident. “I’m already recovering and will be back in no time.”

Bayern coach Niko Kovac had all but one player available for the first training session that included the club’s World Cup players, with France international Corentin Tolisso set to rejoin the squad following the German Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on Aug. 12.

However, Sandro Wagner, James Rodriguez, Renato Sanches, Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal all trained individually in a fitness tent.