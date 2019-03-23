<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has suggested that he wants to play in the Premier League or La Liga at some stage of his career.

Alaba has spent his entire professional career in Germany, with the majority of his time in the country coming with Bundesliga giants Bayern.

However, the Austria international has acknowledged that he does not want to remain in the division for his entire career and would be open to a switch to boyhood club Arsenal.

The 26-year-old told Bild: “I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern.

“Every year there a new challenges and new objectives and the pressure will always be there. I’m happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else. Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England].”

When pushed on on the subject of Arsenal, the player responded: “Yes I was [an Arsenal fan as a child]. When you’ve been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way.”

Alaba has just over two years remaining on his contract at Bayern.