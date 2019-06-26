<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As a deal for Leroy Sané looks increasingly unlikely to materialise, Bayern Munich are looking elsewhere.

The Manchester City man had been a priority as they look to invest in wide areas this summer.

That follows the departures of veteran wingers Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben but Sané appears unwilling to make the move.

Sport Bild claim that the latest name to cross the agenda at the Allianz Arena is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been in semi-regular contact with the player’s agent Marco Lichtsteiner following a March meeting.

Although the Frenchman’s future was not discussed initially, it has been a subject which has been on the table since.

A transfer would reportedly be a difficult one financially for Bayern to pull off but they are willing to stretch their resources to make it happen.

The report also claims that executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is a big fan of the winger and an advocate of the signing.

Dembélé has previous Bundesliga experience with Borussia Dortmund, who he left in 2017 to join Barça in a €105m deal.

Other names who have been associated with a summer switch to the German champions are Callum Hudson-Odoi, Julian Draxler and Yannick Carrasco.